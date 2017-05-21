PBMC hosts Northwell Health Walk at Tanger Outlet Center: PHOTOS

Hundreds of walkers came out to Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead Sunday to take part in Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Northwell Health Walk East End.
The event, which is in its first year, raised more than $120,000 to support PBMC. The hospital foundation said that money will go toward building a heart center and cardiac catheterization facility, as well as women’s health initiatives.
Dr. Luigi Buono of North Fork Family Medicine in Mattituck was recognized as the top fundraiser.
The walk featured events for kids, musical entertainment, a photo booth, giveaways and an appearance by New York Islanders legend Bobby Nystrom.
Janine Nebons, general manager of Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead, with Andrew Mitchell and Samantha Vigliotta of PBMC. (Photos by Grant Parpan)
Megan Buckley won a raffle for a $2,500 Tanger Outlet Center gift certificate.
Jill Schroeder of JABS in Cutchogue helps lead the warmups before the race.
Dayna Corlito of Gym Guyz helps lead the warmups before the race. Ms. Corlito won a raffle for a $2,500 Tanger Outlet Center gift card and donated it back so someone else could win.
Samantha Vigliotta, left, of PBMC and Janine Nebons of Tanger Outlet Center pick the raffle winner.
New York Islanders legend Bobby Nystrom spoke to the important role a hospital plays in its community.
PBMC President and CEO Andrew Mitchell speaks before the race.
PBMC President and CEO Andrew Mitchell and PBMC Foundation Vice President, Foundation and External Affairs Samantha Vigliotta.
Kaeli (left) and Chloe Singh before the walk.
Denise Kaucky with Jada, Wilma and Stacy Gappa of Butterflies for Breast Cancer, a top fundraising team.
The gastroenterology team from Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.
The event sponsors.
No one raised more money for the event than Dr. Luigi Buono, center, of North Fork Family Medicine in Mattituck. He’s pictured with wife Virginia and son Christopher.
