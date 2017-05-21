PBMC hosts Northwell Health Walk at Tanger Outlet Center: PHOTOS

Hundreds of walkers came out to Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead Sunday to take part in Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Northwell Health Walk East End.

The event, which is in its first year, raised more than $120,000 to support PBMC. The hospital foundation said that money will go toward building a heart center and cardiac catheterization facility, as well as women’s health initiatives.

Dr. Luigi Buono of North Fork Family Medicine in Mattituck was recognized as the top fundraiser.

The walk featured events for kids, musical entertainment, a photo booth, giveaways and an appearance by New York Islanders legend Bobby Nystrom.

