Burglary thwarted on Griffing Avenue; police search for suspect

A Griffing Avenue resident was struck in the head by a burglar who slipped out a window of the man’s apartment to avoid apprehension late Saturday night, Riverhead Town police said.

The suspect left behind a backpack full of belongings he was attempting to remove from the apartment, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. when the man who lives in the apartment returned home from work. He told police he was struck in the head and knocked to the floor by the burglar. He was not seriously injured.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s K-9 unit searched for the suspect, but he could not be located. He was described only as a tall male wearing dark colored clothing and a mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500.

