Former Northville resident Patricia Carol Tuthill, 71, of Montclair, Va. died April 21 at her home.

The daughter of Frank and Marie (Synder) Muchy, she was born April 18, 1946, in Allen Park, Mich and graduated from Allen, Park High School in 1964.

On Sept. 26, 1970, she married Lanny Tuthill in Clinton Township, Mich. She supported him throughout his career with the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1970 to 1991.

Ms. Tuthill was a member of the Lions Club and the Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Woodbridge, Va.

Family members said she enjoyed Jazzercise, crocheting, travel, baking, genealogy, playing board games with her grandchildren, combing Northville beaches, and being a member of the Lions Club.

Ms. Tuthill is survived by her husband, Lanny; her children Scott and Kendra and two grandchildren.

A funeral service took place April 25 at Mountcastle Funeral Home in Dale City, Va. Burial took place April 27 at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Riverhead.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

