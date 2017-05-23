Travis Jay Thompson of Mattituck died suddenly May 22, 2017, in Cutchogue. He was 35 years old.

He was born in Southampton Nov. 30, 1981, to Thomas E. and Elizabeth A. (Pultz) Thompson. Raised in the Mattituck-Cutchogue community, he was a graduate of Mattituck High School.

Travis was the manager of Fine Care Landscaping in Cutchogue. His leisure time was spent outdoors where he enjoyed snow skiing and snowboarding and being on the water.

Surviving are his wife Lisa (née Ambrosio); his children Reese K. and Travis Jay Thompson Jr.; parents, Tommy and Liz; his grandmother, Bertha Thompson; sister Kathy Thompson and nieces Jaden Thompson and Aniah Thompson.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, May 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may directed to the family for the benefit of Travis’ children.

This is a paid notice.

