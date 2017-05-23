Sheila Dianne Parrish-Miles of Riverhead died May 15 at Southside Hospital. She was 58.



The daughter of William and Anna Parrish, she was born Dec. 6, 1958, in Greenport and graduated from Greenport High School.

Ms. Parrish-Miles received an associate degree in accounting from Suffolk County Community College Eastern Campus in Riverhead. She later attended St. Joseph’s College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She worked at various positions throughout her career until being diagnosed with ALS in 2016.

On July 10, 2010, she married Deacon Roland Miles.

She was member of the First Baptist Church of Cutchogue.

She is survived by her husband; her stepchildren, Anthony Hubbard, Pamela Miles and Roland Miles Jr.; sisters Selma Bell, Monna Butts, Marlene Parrish and Lori Siders; nine grandchildren; two godchildren and many additional relatives and friends.

The family received visitors May 22 at First Baptist Church in Cutchogue, where a service took place. Interment followed at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Comments

comments