Cops: Riverhead teen arrested on felony drug charges

An East End Drug Task Force investigation led to the arrest of a Riverhead teenager after police executed a search warrant at a Melene Avenue home Tuesday, according to Riverhead Town police.

Deantae Jackson, 19, was arrested on three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony. The search of 26 Melene Ave. was the result of ongoing investigations of drug sales and gang activities in Eastern Suffolk County and Riverhead in particular, police said.

Riverhead police, along with Suffolk County Police Emergency Services, State police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office assisted in the investigation, police said.

Mr. Jackson was also charged with a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Mr. Jackson is due in court Friday on an unrelated arrest for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. He had failed to appear in court for a March appearance for that arrest, according to court records. He had been arrested Dec. 29, 2016 in that case, court records show.

