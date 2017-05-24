Bertha Rudnicki of Riverhead died May 23 at Quantum Rehab and Nursing in Middle Island. She was 95.

She was born Dec. 18, 1921, in Poland and worked in Riverhead as a seamstress.

Ms. Rudnicki was a member of the St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, the St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society, Polish Town Civic Association and the Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary.

Family members said she enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 1993, Ms. Rudnicki is survived by her son, Stanley, of Rhinebeck, N.Y.; daughter, Elizabeth Lescenski of Jamesport; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

