Cops: Skimming device found attached to ATM in Flanders

A Queens man who allegedly attached a skimming device to the ATM at the Flanders 7-Eleven was arrested and linked to more than 20 incident across Long Island, Southampton Town police said.

Gabriel Olaru, whose also known as Nicolas Moga, was arrested after Southampton detectives were called to the 7-Eleven on Flanders Road at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible skimming device.

Police discovered the skimming device was attached to the machine typically used to capture identifying and personal banking information, police said. The investigation led to the arrest of Mr. Olaru, 30, of Queens and Brasov, Romania.

Southampton detectives coordinated with multiple agencies on the federal level and locally, including Suffolk and Nassau police, NYPD and town and village police departments to link Mr. Olaru to the other incidents.

Mr. Olaru was charged with criminal possession of forgery devices, a felony, and second-degree unlawful possession of a skimmer device, a misdemeanor. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court today.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southampton detectives at 631-702-2230.

Photo caption: A skimming device, similar to the one found Tuesday in Flanders. (Credit: Southampton police)

