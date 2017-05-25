SPCA seeks public’s help to locate newborn fawns

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is seeking the public’s help in locating one or two newborn fawns.

A Shoreham resident contacted SPCA Wednesday morning to report a female deer that had died near the homeowner’s Jody Court property, officials said. The deer had reportedly given birth only days before.

One of her offspring was captured by volunteers of Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, but since whitetail deer normally give birth to twins or triplets, the SPCA is actively looking for the siblings.

Anyone who sees a lone fawn in the area is asked to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722 or Sweetbriar Nature Center at (631) 979-6344.

Photo Caption: One of the orphans that was safely captured (Courtesy: Sweetbriar Nature Center).

