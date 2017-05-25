Alissa M. Hale of Mattituck died May 23 in Riverhead. She was 21.

The daughter of Bryan and Michele (Dickerson) Hale, she was born July 6, 1995, in Southampton and graduated from Mattituck High School in 2013.

Ms. Hale is survived by her father, Bryan Hale, of Flanders and stepmother, Deanna Hale; her mother, Michele Hale of Mattituck; half-brother, Bryan Hale Jr. and stepbrother, Dylan Ford.

The family will receive visitors Monday, May 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

