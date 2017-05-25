Anthony J. Alliegro of Riverhead died May 20 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 69.

He was born in December 1947 in New Jersey.

Family members said he was a painter in New York City who enjoyed playing cards and drawing.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Alliegro is survived by his siblings, John, of Centereach, Richard, of Shirley, Gabriel, of Centereach, Philip, of Patchogue, Jacqueline Huber of Calverton and Colette, of Florida.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family. Cremation was private.

Comments

comments