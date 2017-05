The Riverhead Rotary hosted its 11th annual Rotary Uncorked fundraiser at Martha Clara Vineyards Wednesday night.

Visitors sampled products from local wineries, breweries, restaurants and bakeries.

This year’s event benefits General Needs, a group that supports homeless East End veterans, as well as Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck, a summer camp for disabled children.

Top photo: The Village Cheese Shop was one of many local vendors featured at Wednesday’s event. Scroll down for more photos.

