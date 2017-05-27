Riverhead Blotter: Woman charged with grand larceny for stealing handbag

A Hampton Bays man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead last Wednesday.

Gerard Anderson, 51, was stopped for traffic violations around 12:10 a.m. on Old Country Road and was later arrested for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony; driving while intoxicated; second-degree obstructing governmental administration; resisting arrest; refusing a breath test; and multiple violations.

His car was impounded, police said.

• Alicia Booker was charged with DWI, driving while ability impaired, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, around 7:15 a.m. last Thursday on East Main Street.

• Police arrested Emily Holdfelder for fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, in Riverhead around 10 a.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

An investigation proved Ms. Holdfelder removed a Michael Kors bag — which contained $200 cash, a driver’s license and multiple credit cards — from The Roadhouse Brick Oven Pizzeria on April 8, officials said.

• Riverhead Town police charged a Riverhead man for criminal contempt in Riverhead Friday.

Darrell Smith, 48, was arrested after police were called to an East Avenue residence around 5:15 a.m. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for petit larceny in Riverhead Friday. Cailin Depetris, 29, was arrested for taking a gaming mouse from Best Buy on Old Country Road around 8:15 p.m. without paying for it, officials said. She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny, processed and released on $100 bail.

• A 22-year-old man was arrested as part of a State Liquor Authority check at the Mobil gas station on Old Country Road around 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday. Christopher Keating was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead woman for petit larceny at the Speedway gas station in Riverhead last Tuesday. Nicole Clifford, 19, allegedly removed three USB chargers from the Route 58 store around 12:45 a.m. without paying for them. She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Enit Fernandez was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Best Buy on Route 58 around 8:40 p.m. last Tuesday. He was released on $100 cash bail, officials said.

• An unknown man reportedly removed three black dresses, valued at $3,285, from the Armani store in Tanger Outlet Center around noon last Thursday without paying for them, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

