The Shoreham-Wading River-Sayville boys lacrosse game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed until Saturday after the death of a Sayville student Friday, school officials confirmed.

The game will be played at noon at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field. Further details on the student were not immediately available.

The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed and Sayville, which won May 18 against Mount Sinai, is seeded fifth. The winner advances to the Class C county championship at Stony Brook University on Wednesday.

