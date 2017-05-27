Photos: Memorial Day flag placement ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery

The Riverhead Cub Scout Pack 242 was one of many volunteer groups to place American flags on graves Saturday morning at Calverton National Cemetery in honor of Memorial Day.

Den 3 leader Joe Bedell said his group, which is sponsored by the Riverhead Moose Lodge, was honored to participate in the annual event.

“It’s a great way to pay our respects,” he said.

His nephew, William Raynor, 12, of the Montauk Boy Scouts Troop 136, described participating in the ceremony as noble.

“We’re celebrating all of the veterans that served in war,” William said as he placed a flag in front of a grave in lot 10.

Riley Moore, 8, of Riverhead Cub Scout Pack 242, added: “It’s important to remember the men and women who served our country.”

Top photo: Eddie Bedell, 9, and Joseph Smith Jr., 10, of the Riverhead Cub Scout Pack 242. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

