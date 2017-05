With charming storefronts and friendly business owners at places like the Orient Country Store, Orient Linen Co. and pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds, we love Village Lane in Orient.

But we also recommend taking a stroll to its end and watching the gentles waters of Peconic Bay lap against the shore.

Our Krysten Massa filmed these scenes during an overcast day earlier this week. Sometimes the gray days are the most beautiful on the North Fork.

Enjoy!

