Photos: 21st annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival

Hands covered in chalk, artists of all ages converged on Main Street in Riverhead with an array of creative paintings during Sunday’s 21st annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival.

The East End Arts event drew hundreds of people to downtown Riverhead in what’s become a Memorial Day weekend tradition. The day featured plenty of fun in addition to the street painting. Vendors lined the street, music blared from a nearby bandstand and food trucks served an assortment of delicious treats.

The festival ran from noon until 5 p.m.

See more photos of the event below:

