Riverhead Memorial Day Parade marches on through the rain

A little rain wasn’t about to stop the Combined Veterans of Riverhead from hosting its annual Memorial Day Parade Monday morning.

The parade had been canceled a year ago, but this time around they marched on pleasing hundreds of residents who lined the streets or participated in the event.

The parade featured ceremonies at several cemeteries and memorials across town, and included veterans, first responders, students, scouts and more.

Observed every year on the last Monday in May, the national holiday remembers men and women killed while serving in the Armed Forces.

Photos by Bill Landon

