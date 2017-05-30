Brentwood administrator tapped as new Riverhead superintendent

The Riverhead Board of Education is expected to hire a new superintendent at Tuesday night’s meeting to replace Nancey Carney, according to the school board’s agenda.

Aurelia Henriquez, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent for elementary education and personnel at the Brentwood school district, is scheduled to start in her new role Aug. 31, the agenda states.

Ms. Carney announced in December she plans to retire after serving as superintendent for nearly seven years. On Tuesday, she said in an email, “I am looking forward to meeting Dr. Henriquez and I’m looking forward to a smooth transition. The board is having a reception for her after tonight’s meeting. All are invited to welcome her to Riverhead.”

School board president Sue Koukounas and Ms. Henriquez didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday morning.

