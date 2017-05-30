Lawrence E. Langhorn of Riverhead died May 29 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 62.

The son of Richard Langhorn Sr. and Sara Geraldine Brown, he was born May 15, 1955, in Riverhead.

He worked as a warehouse manager for Schwing Electric in Riverhead.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah (née Trent); sons, Lawerence Langhorn and Edison Brown; daughter, Alicia Langhorn; brother, Richard Langhorn Jr.; sisters, Frances Brown, Phyllis Smith and Gloria Peppers and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, June 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God of Christ in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Teagle officiating. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

