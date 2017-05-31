Lifelong Jamesport resident Walter R. Zaweski died May 24 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 88.

The son of Felix Zaweski and Pauline (Glover), he was born Jan. 16, 1929, in Jamesport.

Mr. Zaweski was a farmer and a former board member of the Long Island Farm Bureau and the Long Island Cauliflower Association.

Mr. Zaweski served as a head usher at the 5 p.m. Mass for St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

On Sept. 14, 1952, he married Helen Sujecki.

Predeceased by his wife and brothers Felix and Anthony, he is survived by his son, Daniel; daughter-in-law, Donna Lessard; grandchildren, Ethan and Emily; brothers Edward, of Baton Rouge, La., and Kenneth (Alice), of Jamesport; sister-in-law, Madelyn (Sendlewski) Zaweski; brother-in-law Edward (Albina) Sujecki; sister-in-law Constance Stelzer; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors May 26 at McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service took place May 27 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

