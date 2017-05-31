Cops: Connection eyed in Calverton burglary and shooting

Riverhead police are working to determine whether there is a connection between a warning shot fired Sunday during an attempted burglary in Calverton and a man who was found shot just hours later.

A River Road resident reported shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday that someone broke into his shed and stole tools, police said. Police documented the incident in a report, officials said.

About six hours later, the same resident called authorities again to report that the burglar had returned to the shed, according to police.

The homeowner told police he went outside with a shotgun and fired a “warning shot,” police said. The suspect fled, and the homeowner followed him to the Calverton Hills area, officials said.

Shortly thereafter, the Suffolk County Police Department was notified that the victim of a shooting had been found in Calverton Hills, police said. The man, whose identity was not released, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said Monday there is an ongoing investigation into whether the two incidents are linked. As of Wednesday morning, no arrest had been made. Attempts to reach police for further information by presstime were unsuccessful.

[email protected]

Photo: At approximately 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police were notified of a shooting victim at Calverton Hills. The victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center. (Credit: Tom Lambui / LI Hot Shots)

Comments

comments