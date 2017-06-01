Police: Car thieves found at gas station in Riverhead

Three people were arrested Wednesday on a felony charge after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle at a gas station in Riverhead, according to a police press release.

A blue 2003 Ford Explorer, which had been reported stolen Tuesday, was located at Citgo gas station around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Route 58 and Osborne Avenue, Riverhead police said. The vehicle’s lien holder, North Shore Equities, contacted police an hour earlier after the vehicle was located with its GPS system in the area of Raynor Avenue, officials said.

David Moore, 44, of Brentwood; Richard Johannes, 20, of Riverhead; and Brenda Morales-Arias, 19, of Southampton were found inside the vehicle and arrested, police said.

They were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana, officials said.

Ms. Morales-Arias was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The suspects were processed at police headquarters and held for an arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court, officials said.

Photos: David Moore (left), Richard Johannes and Brenda Morales-Arias. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

