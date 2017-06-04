Southampton Blotter: Flanders man arrested on felony weapon charge

A Flanders man was arrested on a felony charge last Thursday after threatening someone at his home with an air rifle, according to a Southampton Town police report.

Robert Taylor, 51, reportedly displayed an air rifle during the dispute, causing the victim to “be in fear,” police said.

Mr. Taylor was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, officials said.

• A Riverhead mother was caught driving while impaired by drugs last Friday in Northampton while her 5-year-old son was in the vehicle, police said.

Tameka Foster, 41, was pulled over on Lake Avenue near Lakeview Drive for multiple traffic violations, police said. During the investigation, police found she was under the influence of PCP and in possession of cocaine, officials said.

Ms. Foster was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and several violations, the report states.

• A Water Mill man was arrested on a drunken driving charge last Sunday night in Flanders, police said.

After Jose Morales-Ramos, 44, was stopped for a traffic infraction on Flanders Road, police found he was intoxicated, officials said.

Mr. Morales-Ramos was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, police said.

• A Flanders man was caught driving without a license in Riverside last Tuesday with a 5-year-old child in the back seat who was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Juan Pirircojon, 30, was stopped on Pine Street and police noticed the child was unrestrained, officials said. Upon investigation, Mr. Pirircojon was found to be driving without a license, police said. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two violations, police said.

• Clinton Perez-Rodriguez, 23, of Riverhead was caught driving with a suspended license last Monday night on Flanders Road in Riverside, police said.

Mr. Perez-Rodriguez was stopped for a window tint violation and was found to be driving with a suspended license, officials said. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as two violations, according to police.

• Douglas Doyle, 20, of Flanders was arrested last Monday at 4:45 p.m. on Flanders Road in Flanders and was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, officials said.

• Thomas Hake, 32, of Mastic was arrested last Wednesday on County Road 51 in Northampton and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• State police arrested a Patchogue man in Flanders last Tuesday after he was caught driving while impaired by drugs, officials said.

Christopher Gonnelly, 34, was stopped on Lake Avenue for speeding and failing to maintain his lane of travel, police said. During the investigation, police found him to be impaired by drugs and in possession of a controlled substance, the report states.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a hypodermic needle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

