SWR, Riverhead grads win national lacrosse title at Maryland

Tim Rotanz of Wading River scored three goals to help Maryland win its first NCAA men’s lacrosse championship since 1975 Monday with a 9-6 defeat of Ohio State at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The junior attack was named to the all-tournament team.

Another Wading River man, freshman defenseman Blake Carrara, also plays for the Terps.

Rotanz finished the season fourth on the team in points with 44. His 33 goals were third on the team and he added 11 assists. Rotanz was a 2013 graduate of Shoreham-Wading River, where he was a three-time All-American and MVP of the Wildcats’ 2012 state championship.

After playing in 13 games as a freshman at Maryland, Rotanz missed his sophomore season due to vertigo. He fought his way back onto the field in 2016 and became a key contributor on attack this season as a redshirt junior.

Carrara, a two-time honorable mention All-American defenseman at Riverhead, was a freshman at Maryland this year and appeared in one game.

Maryland finished the season with a 16-3 record. Rotanz scored one goal in the team’s semifinal win last Saturday against Denver, which Maryland won 9-8.

Photo credit: Maryland Athletics

Comments

comments