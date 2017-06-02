Cops: Calverton homeowner turns himself in after shooting burglar

The Calverton homeowner who reportedly shot a man he found burglarizing his shed Sunday has turned himself in, according to a Riverhead police press release issued Friday.

Donald Cheshire, 69, reported shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday that someone broke into his shed on River Road and stole tools, police said. About six hours later, the same resident called authorities again to report that the burglar had returned to the shed, officials said.

The homeowner told police he went outside with a shotgun and fired a “warning shot,” officials said. The suspect fled, and the homeowner followed him to the Calverton Hills area, police said.

The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center, police said.

“An investigation determined that the burglar was actually struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life threatening injuries,” the release states. “The burglar will be charged at a later date.”

Mr. Cheshire was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault, police said. He was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court and released on his own recognizance, officials said. Mr. Cheshire is due back in court June 21.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Photo: Donald Cheshire. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

