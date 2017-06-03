Photos: Community comes together for Riverhead CAP’s ‘Say No to Drugs’ march

The 32nd annual “Say No to Drugs” march on Friday afternoon was led by retiring Riverhead School District Superintendent Nancy Carney, the honored guest and keynote speaker.

Riverhead CAP organizes the annual event at Pulaski Street School where the non-profit group hosts a two-year drug and alcohol prevention program called “Life Skills,” which is taught by community volunteers and student peer leaders. The program concludes each year with the “Say No to Drugs” march.

Top photo: Pulaski Street School students marched Friday to celebrate their decision to remain drug free. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

