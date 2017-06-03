Photos: Community comes together for Riverhead CAP’s ‘Say No to Drugs’ march

The 32nd annual “Say No to Drugs” march on Friday afternoon was led by retiring Riverhead School District Superintendent Nancy Carney, the honored guest and keynote speaker.
Riverhead CAP organizes the annual event at Pulaski Street School where the non-profit group hosts a two-year drug and alcohol prevention program called “Life Skills,” which is taught by community volunteers and student peer leaders. The program concludes each year with the “Say No to Drugs” march.
Top photo: Pulaski Street School students marched Friday to celebrate their decision to remain drug free. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Scroll down for more photos.
From left, Riverhead CAP executive director Felicia Scocozza, Riverhead School District Superintendent Nancy Carney and New York State Senator Ken LaValle. Ms. Carney was this year’s guest of honor.
Riverhead NJROTC
Riverhead Police Officer Byron Perez, who was last year’s honored guest, with Riverhead CAP vice president Felecia Wilson and Pulaski Street teacher Erica Peralta.
Riverhead Police Officer Dennis Cavanagh (left) participates in the march each year on his patrol motorcycle. He was the event’s honored guest in 2014.
Riverhead Town Councilman Sean Walter.
Riverhead CAP essay contest winners Lauren Pollak and Emma Ellis with New York State Senator Ken LaValle and Pulaski Street principal David Densieski.
Councilwoman Jodi Giglio and Councilman John Dunleavy.
Students point to a drone hovering overhead.
Joe Oliver captured aerial footage of the march with his drone.
Comments
comments