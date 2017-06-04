Cops: Man charged with felony after stealing clothes at Tanger Outlets

An East Elmhurst man was arrested Saturday on a felony charge after he was caught stealing merchandise from Tanger Outlets, according to a Riverhead police press release.

Milton Vera Lopez, 50, reportedly stole $1,139.05 worth of women’s clothing from Express Factory Outlet around 3:05 p.m., police said.

He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, officials said.

Mr. Lopez was held for an arraignment at Riverhead Town Justice Court, police said.

Photo: Milton Vera Lopez. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

Comments

comments