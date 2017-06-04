Marian Jackewicz Klodaski of Calverton died June 1 at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation in Southampton. She was 88.

The daughter of Blazej and Stefania Jackewicz, she was born Jan. 17, 1929, on Sound Avenue in Hallockville (Riverhead) and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1946.

On July 9, 1949, she married Frank Klodaski.

For 40 years, Ms. Klodaski worked as the secretary to the superintendent for the Riverhead School District.

Ms. Klodaski was very active at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead as a member of the St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society, the St. Isidore Parish Council and the church choir. She also shook hands with Pope John Paul II.

Family members said she enjoyed traveling, including two cross-country trips and visits to many countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Austria and Poland.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 2007, and all of her siblings, Ms. Klodaski is survived by her son, Frank Jr. of Calverton; her daughter Susan Herzog (Richard Sell) of Baiting Hollow; grandson Geoffrey (Addie)and great-grandson, Keegan.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery in Riverhead.

Comments

comments