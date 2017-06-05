Local student actors honored at East End Arts Teeny Awards

It was a night to remember for local student performers as East End Arts celebrated the best in school theater at its annual Teeny Awards ceremony at Southampton High School Sunday.

Four student actors from local high schools won awards at this year’s event.

“I am so proud of this year’s group of performers and am thrilled at this incredible opportunity to honor them,” said Teeny Awards coordinator Anita Boyer.

Among the local winners were Riverhead High School’s Lauren Anasky, Ella Baldwin and Skylar Wowak in a tie for outstanding performer for their work in “Hairspray.”

Shoreham-Wading River’s Alexandra Meli won for supporting female in a play for her performance in the school’s production of “Play On!”

Also honored Sunday were local students on the technical side of these productions, including stage managers, costume and assistant directors. Among those recognized were Riverhead’s Kyle Oak, Ella Baldwin, Gina Bassemir, Evelyn Kennedy Jaffe and Kierra Prentis; Shoreham-Wading River’s Natalie Jepson; and Alison Coffey at Bishop McGann-Mercy High School.

Comments

comments