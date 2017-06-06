Four SWR athletes honored for college selections

Four Shoreham-Wading River athletes were honored Thursday for their college commitments.

Two members of Shoreham’s girls lacrosse team, which recently finished its season after an overtime loss to Bayport-Blue Point in the playoffs, were among those honored. Samantha Higgins will attend Yale University and Grace Blomberg will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Both girls played as midfielders for the Wildcats.

All five seniors on the Wildcats’ team will play lacrosse in college. Last November, the three other girls were honored at a ceremony during the early signing period: Jesse Arline (Stony Brook), Haley Rose (Assumption) and Sophia Triandafils (Penn State).

Mackenzie Zajac, a captain on the league champion basketball team, will play at SUNY Cortland. Kayleigh Kirkpatrick will play soccer at Manhattanville College.

Photo caption: The students at Thursday’s ceremony were (from left) Samantha Higgins, Mackenzie Zajac, Grace Blomberg and Kayleigh Kirkpatrick. (Credit: Shoreham-Wading River School District)

Comments

comments