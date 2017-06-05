Gerald L. Finney of Riverhead died June 1 at Southampton Hospital. He was 83.

The son of Raymond and Elsie Finney, he was born April 29, 1934, in Powhattan, Va.

For over 20 years, Mr. Finney worked at Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue.

Family members said he enjoyed cars.

Predeceased by his wife Bernice, Mr. Finney is survived by his daughter, Linda Francis of Virginia and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, June 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Cremation was private.

McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

