Vallaire L. Tarulli of Founders Village in Southold died at home May 25, 2017, after a five-year struggle with heart failure. She was 88 years old.

She was born in Hempstead Sept. 18, 1928, to Victor and Violia Taraborelli and graduated from Hempstead High School and SUNY/New Paltz.

On April 24, 1949, she married Frank L. Tarulli and together they made their home in Massapequa.

For a time she managed the Arts Association at Hofstra University. She moved to the North Fork 35 years ago.

Vallaire and her husband were the founding members of the East End Livestock and Horseman’s Association and she was a founding member of the Cutchogue Homemakers Association.

Predeceased by her husband on Dec. 1, 2011, she is survived by two children, Susan, of Southold, and Glenn, of Goshen, N.Y.; and two granddaughters, Melinda and Maria.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Brookville (N.Y.) Cemetery, the Rev. Gregory Sutterlin officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

