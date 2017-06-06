Regina M. Penny of Calverton died June 6 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 87.

The daughter of Victor and Elizabeth (Danowski) Prusinowski, she was born Aug. 13, 1929, in Aquebogue and attended Riverhead High School.

For over 20 years, Ms. Penny worked as the head of medical records for Central Suffolk Hospital. Her husband, Art, was the founder of an annual horseradish party.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a past president of the Riverhead Garden Club.

Ms. Penny enjoyed gardening, boating and beaches and loved living on eastern Long Island.

Predeceased by her husband in 2002 and her brother, Victor Prusinowski, Ms. Penny is survived by her children, Robert, of Hawthorne, N.Y., Lawrence, of Washington, N.J. and Gail, of Center Moriches; her sister, Frances Mapes. whom she lived with in Calverton, and her grandchildren, Mary and Geoffrey Penny.

A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Friday, June 16, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Arrangements were entrusted to McLaughin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

