Police seeking help in search for missing Riverhead teen

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager who has been reported missing, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Irma Basurto-Vasquez, 17, was last seen leaving her residence early Friday morning for work, police said.

Police said no foul play is suspected, according to the release.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Irma’s whereabouts is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential, according to police.

Courtesy photo: Irma Basurto-Vasquez. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

