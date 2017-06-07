Cops: Driver airlifted following rollover crash in Calverton

A man was airlifted to Stony Brook Medical Center after his vehicle rolled over Wednesday afternoon on Route 25 in Calverton, Riverhead police said.

The driver fled the scene on foot shortly after the single-car crash occurred in the eastbound lane and was later apprehended by police, officials said.

No charges were filed against the driver at the scene. Police declined to provide any other details about the investigation.

In addition to Riverhead police, the Riverhead Fire Department and the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp also responded to the scene to assist in the rescue efforts.

