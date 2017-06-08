NYS now accepting applications for tuition-free college

Students who meet certain criteria can now apply to attend a New York state university or college tuition-free. The state began accepting applications Wednesday for the Excelsior Scholarship, a program Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law in April.

Among the criteria determining if students are eligible for a tuition-free education at a SUNY or CUNY campus is if their family’s annual income is below $100,000, according to a press release issued by the governor’s office.

On Long Island, there are 112,890 families with college-age students, of which 55.6 percent may be eligible for the program, the release states.

“With the launch of the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Scholarship program, the dream of a college education and a better life is now within reach for all New Yorkers,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement. “A college degree has become a necessity to succeed in the modern economy.”

Students must also be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester and complete at least 30 credits each year, officials said.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, July 21.

Visit www.hesc.ny.gov/excelsior for more information.

Courtesy file photo: Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

