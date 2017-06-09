William R. Plunkett of Riverhead died June 6 at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 71.

The son of William and Margaret Plunkett, he was born Nov. 24, 1945, in Greenport.

Mr. Plunkett worked as a forklift driver for Key Food in Canarsie.

Family members said he enjoyed horses and cards.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Hughes of Riverhead; his children, William, of Richmond Hill, Cheryl, of Hicksville, John of Howard Beach and Thomas of New Jersey; sisters, Lorraine Macrie of Riverhead and Tracey DeVane of Florida and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

