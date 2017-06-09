Richard G. Frank of Riverhead died June 6 at his home. He was 69.

The son of Richard and Gloria Frank, he was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Queens.

Mr. Frank served the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1971.

He worked as a plant engineer at Brookhaven Hospital.

Family members said he enjoyed miniature trains and music.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his children, Laura, Kerry, of Fla. and George of Fla.; siblings Dolores Peterson of Riverhead, Roy of Perth, N.Y. and Janet, of Riverhead.

A funeral procession will leave McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, for burial at Calverton National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

