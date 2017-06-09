Giovanni Camanzo, devoted husband to Anna and loving father to Joseph and Michael, passed away June 6, 2017, at San Simeon by the Sound in Southold.

Giovanni was born in Savignano Irpino, Italy on Oct. 13, 1925. As the second oldest child of five, he learned to be responsible and to provide for those he loved at an early age. He would often recount to his grandchildren how, as a child, he had to march on Sabato Fascist, or Fascist Saturday even though he and the other town children would much rather of been playing.

In Italy, Giovanni grew up playing soccer, eventually playing for a professional team as a young adult. After serving in the Italian army at the end of World War II and as a police officer in Sicily, he married Anna Labriola and moved to Little Italy in New York City to work in her father’s bakery. Giovanni continued playing professional soccer in New York City. When an opportunity at Con Edison became available Giovanni applied explaining “I can do anything.” He became an “A mechanic” for the building service department, which included all construction trade work. He worked diligently for Con Edison for 33 years until he retired.

Giovanni and Anna moved to their retirement home on the side of a mountain in Windham, N.Y. where they enjoyed many years with their family and many wonderful family gatherings. His grandchildren have countless fond memories of their Nonno taking them for rides up the mountain in the “gator.”

After Anna passed away in 2013 Giovanni moved to Southold to live with his son Joseph and his family. Giovanni is survived by three sisters, Nanine, Ada and Lucia who live in Italy, two sons, Michael and Joseph, two daughters-in-law, Catherine (née Obrien) and Amy (née Juchatz), and five grandchildren, Christine, Geoffrey, Lauren, Meg, and Ellie.

The family received friends on June 10 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated June 11 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus R.C. Church in Windham, N.Y. Interment followed at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Ashland, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound East Wing Recreational Program.

