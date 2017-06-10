Riverhead Blotter: Driver charged with aggravated DWI on Main Road

A Riverhead man was arrested Sunday on a drunken-driving charge, according to a police report.

Rolando Lopez Garcia, 42, was driving on Main Road shortly after midnight when police pulled him over, officials said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Anthony Rennick was arrested Sunday shortly before 4 p.m. on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, police said.

• Josefina Perez was arrested Saturday around 3:15 p.m. at Target in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• A Calverton resident reported Sunday his RedMax leaf blower valued at $450 was stolen from his home on River Road, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments