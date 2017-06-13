Jason R. Cooper of New Suffolk died suddenly at his family’s home on June 7. He was 47.

He was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1970, to Barbara (Jordan) and Sherwood M. Cooper Sr.

In 1988, Mr. Cooper graduated from Southold High School and served in the U.S. Navy where he was a veteran of the first Gulf War, Desert Storm.

For the past 18 years, he served with the Air National Guard currently as an accessories branch master sergeant at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach.

Mr. Cooper was a volunteer with Cutchogue Fire Department and a member of Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife Jeanette, whom he married on Dec. 10, 2000, in Mattituck; children Thomas, Robert and Anna Cooper; his mother Barbara, of New Suffolk and siblings, William, of Mattituck, Sherwood Jr., of Islamorada, Fla., Timothy, of Santa Clarita, Calif. and Laura Goy of Cutchogue. He was predeceased by his father in 2010 and his twin brother, Steven, in 2007.

The family received friends on June 10 and 11 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck where military and firematic services were conducted. A funeral service was held June 12 at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. John Carrick officiating. Interment with U.S. Air Force honors took place at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Cutchogue Fire Department would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

