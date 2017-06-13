Riverhead High School technology teacher earns top awards

Riverhead High School technology teacher Luke Ferland has been named the Long Island Air Force Association’s Teacher of the Year and also earned top honors from BOCES for his leadership and innovation in technology.

The Riverhead School District made the announcement in a press release issued Tuesday.

The Long Island Air Force Association award recognizes teachers for their achievements in getting students excited about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. Yearly recipients receive a check for $250, a certificate, a tote bag and complimentary Civil Air Patrol Aerospace Education Membership, the release states.

In the release Mr. Ferland thanked Riverhead Middle School principal Andrea Pekar for nominating him for the award.

“Thank you, Ms. Pekar, and I want to thank everyone for the support and assistance they have offered me, which has given me the tools that, no doubt, afforded me the ability to win this award,” he said. “Although my name will be on the award, this is a win for all.”

Mr. Ferland is now in the running for New York State’s Teacher of the Year award, officials said.

In addition to the LIAFA award, Mr. Ferland has also earned the Fred Podolski Leadership & Innovation in Technology’s Most Innovative Use of Technology award from BOCES.

The annual award is given to one classroom teacher who has demonstrated a “creative, unique and resourceful use of technology in the classroom,” the release states. “Nominees demonstrate a clear record of making a positive impact on his or her students’ achievement, school and community through exemplary classroom teaching.”

Mr. Ferland will be honored Oct. 26 during the Long Island Technology Summit sponsored by BOCES.

Courtesy photo: Luke Ferland. (Credit: Riverhead School District)

