Casting call for Fringe Festival performers this weekend

Experienced actors are being asked to visit the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall this Saturday, June 17, to audition for a series of short plays that will be performed during the upcoming East End Fringe Festival, scheduled for July 26 to Aug. 6.

Dubbed TheatreExpress, the compilation of plays will run less than 10 minutes each and will also be performed during Alive on 25 July 27, co-producer Cindy Clifford said.

“We’re casting a few parts for a few actors to play multiple roles,” Ms. Clifford said. “We’re preferring acting experience because it’s a short amount of time to convey a lot of emotion. It’s not a good fit for someone sticking their toe in for the first time.”

An international festival, it will be hosted for the first time in Riverhead this summer. Spanning 10 days, the event will feature never-before-seen plays, poetry readings, a New Orleans jazz brunch and more.

Those interested in participating in the TheatreExpress portion of the festival are asked to email co-producer Debbie Slevin at [email protected] by Friday, June 16. Rather than an open casting call, interested individuals will receive a time to audition Saturday afternoon.

“It’s fast track theater,” Ms. Clifford said of the TheatreExpress plays. “Some are very funny, some are poignant. There’s a range of emotional connections and we want people to hit all the spots.”

Additionally, there will be a meeting for volunteers at 10 a.m. Saturday at the music hall. Anyone interested in lending a hand is invited to attend.

“I’m looking forward to having it happen,” Ms. Clifford said of the festival. “We’ve been working on it already for almost a year and it’s just so exciting to see it continually evolve and reach the next step.”

Tickets for all of the events are available at eastendfringefest.com.

