Walter E. Haberman of Riverhead died June 13 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. He was 97.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, June 18, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, June 19, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments