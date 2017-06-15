Maryann T. Larsen of Wading River, passed away June 12, 2017, in her 81st year.

She was the beloved mother of, Colleen (Greg), Eric, Claudia (Ronald) and Rachel (Robert); treasured grandmother of Brendan, Logan, Shane, Jeb, Wyatt, Chloe, Zachary, Jacob, and Austin; the loving sister of Tom (Elsie) and former spouse of Richard.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. John the Baptist in Wading River and a burial followed at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

Funeral services were entrusted to Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, Wading River.

This is a paid notice.

