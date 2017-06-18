Southampton Town police arrested five people for drug possession in Riverside Saturday.

Donna Hill, 36, of Calverton; Shawanna James, 44, of Riverside; Benjamin Oliver, 28, of Mattituck; Giancarlo Santillo of Riverhead; and Cecil Trent, 53, also of Riverhead, were seen loitering on Old Quogue Road around 8:15 p.m. and police learned they were in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

All five were charged with misdemeanor first-degree loitering.

Additionally, Ms. Hill, Ms. James and Mr. Oliver were all found to be in possession of crack cocaine and at least one crack pipe, according to the report. They were also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A Patchogue woman was arrested for drug possession in Riverside last Tuesday.

Alexis Marisi, 21, was stopped for speeding near Cross River Drive and Quogue Riverhead Road around 7:10 p.m. and police smelled marijuana coming from inside her car, officials said. During an investigation, police found that she was reportedly in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

She was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two violations.

• Police arrested a Greenport man for driving while ability impaired in Riverside Sunday.

Mario Bachez, 43, was seen crossing over the white shoulder line on both Lake Avenue and Flanders Road at around 2:25 a.m., officials said. When police stopped the car, they noticed that Mr. Bachez smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, officials said. He performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen device test, according to the report.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWAI.

• New York State police arrested a Flanders man for driving while intoxicated in Flanders.

Gregory Spano, 41, was stopped for speeding on State Route 24 and taken to the Riverside barracks where he provided a breath sample that registered a .16 percent blood alcohol concentration, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• A Flanders man was arrested for resisting arrest in Flanders Friday.

Police attempted to stop Carl Nieves, 22, as he rode a motorcycle near Oak Avenue and Flanders Road around 11:55 p.m., but Mr. Nieves failed to stop for a marked police vehicle with emergency lights and sirens on, Southampton Town officials said.

During the chase, Mr. Nieves ran numerous stop signs and was traveling at 65 mph in a 30 mph residential neighborhood. He was eventually stopped while trying to hide the motorcycle behind a residence on Priscilla Avenue, officials said. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and his motorcycle was impounded, according to the report.

He was charged with two misdemeanors — reckless driving and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle — and 13 violations.

• Police arrested a Flanders man for driving without an interlock device in Water Mill last Thursday.

Michael Goericke, 28, was involved in a two-car accident with no physical injuries around 8:55 p.m. on Montauk Highway, officials said. Mr. Goericke was reportedly headed westbound when the second driver made an illegal U-turn, which caused the collision. During an investigation, police learned Mr. Goericke is only allowed to drive with an interlock device, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor circumventing an interlock device.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Wednesday.

After Joan Patino, 39, was stopped for speeding near Pleasure Drive and Tree Haven Lane around 8:20 a.m., police learned her license had been suspended in November 2016 for failing to answer a Southampton Town Justice Court summons, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended license in Flanders last Wednesday.

Victor Mosley, 31, was stopped for a cracked windshield and expired inspection around 8:35 p.m. during a safety check near Westhampton-Riverhead and Quogue-Riverhead roads and police learned his license had been suspended for failure to pay child support, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments