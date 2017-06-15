Dunkin’ Donuts proposed at Calverton gas station

A new Dunkin’ Donuts could be on its way to Calverton.

The Riverhead Town Planning Board discussed a new site plan application to convert an auto repair shop at an existing Exxon gas station into a Dunkin’ Donuts. The gas station will remain and so will a convenience store on site.

No changes will be made to the footprint of the building, according to applicant attorney Keith Brown. The automotive repair shop will simply be replaced with a donut shop with 16 seats where people can “read the newspaper, grab a cup of coffee and relax,” he said.

The planning department recommends the site’s parking lot be restriped and resurfaced to address some large potholes with standing water that have been filled with a gravel material over time to “make it passable,” according to town planning aide Greg Bergman. The applicant must also include a landscaping plan to soften the appearance of the parking lot from the road, he said.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for July 6. Another Dunkin’ Donuts has been approved for Jamesport.

[email protected]

Comments

comments