North Fork’s top high school journalists honored

Times Review Media Group honored students from local high schools with journalism scholarships on Thursday during a reception at its Mattituck office.

Brendan Krumbiegel, who will attend Stony Brook University, was the winner from Riverhead High School. Kayla Honkala, who is graduating a year early to attend Fordham College at Lincoln Center, was the winner from Shoreham-Wading River High School. Maddie Joinnides, who will attend Middlebury College, was the winner from Bishop McGann-Mercy High School.

Other winners included Nestor Menjivar of Southold High School, McKenzi Thi Murphy of Mattituck High School and Angie Pagano of Greenport High School.

Photo caption: Brendan Krumbiegel, Maddie Joinnides and Kayla Honkala. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

