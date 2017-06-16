Citgo gas station on Route 58 robbed at gunpoint once again

Riverhead police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Citgo gas station on Route 58 in Riverhead late Thursday night, town police said.

Officers at the scene said the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash in the incident, which occurred shortly before 11 p.m.

It marks at least the third robbery at the station in as many years.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Caption: Police officers and detectives examine the crime scene late Thursday night. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

